Sanders is listed as the Panthers' top tight end on the first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 regular season, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sanders is listed above Tommy Tremble, who missed most of training camp and the preseason while recovering from offseason back surgery. While Sanders was always expected to handle the majority of pass-catching reps at tight end entering Year 2, while Tremble would see more blocking work, this development bodes well for the second-year pro's odds of leading the team in snaps at the position. With Jalen Coker (quadriceps) on IR to begin the season and Adam Thielen having been traded to Minnesota, Sanders' outlook in terms of volume has improved heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jaguars.