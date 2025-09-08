Sanders caught two of his three targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The second-year pro from Texas appears to be the Panthers' top tight end following the Week 1 loss, playing 39 offensive snaps -- 10 more than backup Tommy Tremble. Sanders drew just three targets Sunday but showcased his ability to make plays as a vertical threat, catching an 18-yard pass from Bryce Young. If Carolina's defense continues to struggle and forces Young into pass-heavy game scripts, Sanders could develop into a viable streaming option as the season progresses. He will look to build on his performance in Week 2 when the Panthers travel to Arizona.