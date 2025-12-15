Sanders caught both of his targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

The 22-year-old has struggled to contribute over the Panthers' last three games, catching all three of his targets for 11 yards during that span. However, Sanders logged 29 offensive snaps Sunday, slightly more than both Tommy Tremble (28) and Mitchell Evans (25). Even if Sanders remains Carolina's top pass-catching tight end, he'll likely carry limited fantasy value due to the team's ongoing offensive consistency issues in the Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers.