Sanders caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Since returning from an ankle injury in the Panthers' Week 7 win over the Jets, Sanders has caught just three of five targets for 19 yards. However, he still operated as the team's top tight end in Week 8, logging 31 offensive snaps to Tommy Tremble's 28. Sanders played a significant role on Carolina's offense before sustaining an injury, catching 11 of 14 targets for 82 yards over the team's first three games. He's expected to be more involved in the passing game ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Packers, especially if Bryce Young (ankle) returns.