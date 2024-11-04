Sanders secured four of five targets for 87 yards in the Panthers' 23-22 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Sanders recorded a team- and career-high yardage figure with the help of a game-long 46-yard catch on the second play of the second half. The rookie fourth-round pick now has at least four catches and 49 receiving yards in three of the past four games, and with Tommy Tremble (back) seemingly unable to stay healthy for long, Sanders may be asserting himself as the top option at tight end.