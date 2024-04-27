The Panthers selected Sanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Sanders was wildly considered to be one of the draft's top tight ends after Brock Bowers, so the Panthers have to be ecstatic to land the athletic pass catcher to kickstart Day 3. While Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas have carved out specific niches with the offense, neither posses the kind of game-breaking traits that Sanders displayed as a pass catcher at Texas (fourth most yards after the catch among FBS tight ends in 2023). It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the redshirt junior immediately become the team's de-facto starting tight end as a rookie, even if it means Sanders yields plenty of blocking reps to the likes of Tremble and Thomas in specific packages.