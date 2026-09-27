Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

A fourth-round selection of the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sanders will be a healthy scratch for each of the first three games of the 2026 regular season. There doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time for the Texas product, unless at least one of Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller or Feleipe Franks were to be unavailable. Sanders' next opportunity to suit up is Week 4 against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 4.