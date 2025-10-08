default-cbs-image
Sanders (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

This marks Sanders' first on-field activity since he sustained a high right-ankle sprain Week 3 against the Falcons. He may need to practice fully by Friday in order to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. In three games this season, Sanders has hauled in 11 of 14 targets for 92 yards and no touchdowns.

