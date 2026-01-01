The Panthers placed Sanders (fibula) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sanders facing recovery from surgery to address a broken right fibula suffered on the first play of Carolina's loss to Seattle in Week 17, with the expectation being that even if the Panthers manage a deep playoff run, he will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign. With Sanders sidelined, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell will hold down the fort at TE for Carolina. Across 13 regular-season appearances in Year 2 of his NFL career, Sanders secured 29 of 34 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown.