Sanders (neck) was limited Wednesday and wore a red non-contact jersey at the portion of practice open to the media, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Dave Canales said Monday he's hopeful Sanders, who hasn't played since injuring his neck Week 12, will be able to return Sunday versus the Eagles. The rookie fourth-round pick didn't practice last week, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field Wednesday, but he'll need to resume handling full contact reps in short order for a chance at retaking the field Week 14. Tommy Tremble racked up a season-high 77 yards on five catches (eight targets) in Week 13 with Sanders sidelined.