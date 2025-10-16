Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Practices without limits Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Sanders has been ramping up his participation in practice, and Thursday's full session puts him on track to return from a three-game absence Sunday against the Jets. Sanders could jump right back into a prominent role in a favorable matchup against a Jets defense that has allowed a league-high six touchdowns to tight ends this season.
