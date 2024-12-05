Sanders (neck) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Sanders made an early exit from a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs due to a neck injury, which required a cart for him to get to the locker room and a hospital visit for further evaluation. He didn't practice at all last week before the Panthers ruled him out for this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Sanders got back on the field Wednesday but was donning a red non-contact jersey, leaving him limited. One day later, he had ditched that jersey, per Joe Person of The Athletic, but Sanders' activity level remained the same. Sanders thus will have one more session to prove his health ahead of Sunday's visit to the Eagles.