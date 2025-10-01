default-cbs-image
Sanders (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Sanders hasn't been able to take part in drills since he suffered a high right-ankle sprain during a Week 3 win against the Falcons. Until he gets back on the practice field, he's unlikely to be a consideration for game days, leaving Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and even James Mitchell to man tight end for the Panthers in the interim.

