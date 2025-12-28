Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ruled out of Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Sanders had his lower right leg rolled up on by RB Rico Dowdle on the Panthers' first play from scrimmage Sunday. The second-year tight end needed help getting to the sideline and then was carted to the locker room before he was ruled out. Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will take on TE duties for the Panthers for the rest of Week 17.
