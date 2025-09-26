default-cbs-image
Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England.

It's a mere technicality, with Sanders a candidate to miss multiple games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. The Panthers are left with Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell as their top tight ends, making Tremble a clear favorite to start even if he's unlikely to see more than a few targets.

