Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ruled out this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England.
It's a mere technicality, with Sanders a candidate to miss multiple games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. The Panthers are left with Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell as their top tight ends, making Tremble a clear favorite to start even if he's unlikely to see more than a few targets.
