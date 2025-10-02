Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Sits out another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
After sitting out last week's loss to the Patriots due to a right ankle sprain, Sanders may be trending toward a second straight absence this Sunday against the Dolphins. He sat out Wednesday's walk-through session and remained a spectator Thursday, leaving him with just one more opportunity to log some on-field work before the Week 5 contest. If Sanders remains out this weekend, Tommy Tremble would be in line for another start at tight end after producing a 5-42-1 receiving line on eight targets in the loss to New England.
