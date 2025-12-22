default-cbs-image
Sanders caught both of his targets for nine yards and one touchdown in Carolina's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sanders' six-yard touchdown in the third quarter have the Panthers a 20-17 lead. The tight end has produced fewer than 20 receiving yards in eight of his 12 appearances this season and offers little fantasy value headed into next Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

