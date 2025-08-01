default-cbs-image
Sanders is "shining" at training camp, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer.

It sounds like Sanders has been especially impressive during red-zone drills, catching a bunch of TD passes from Bryce Young. The 2024 fourth-round pick finished his rookie season with a 33-342-1 receiving line, serving as Carolina's top pass-catching TE for much of last season while splitting snaps with Tommy Tremble, who currently resides on the PUP list with a back injury. A strong summer could help Sanders take more snaps away from Tremble come September.

