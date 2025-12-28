Sanders departed Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a right ankle injury, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

On the Panthers' first play from scrimmage in Week 17, RB Rico Dowdle tallied an 11-yard carry but rolled up into Sanders' lower right leg as he was tackled to the ground. Sanders required assistance to get off the field and then was carted to the locker room. Carolina has deemed the second-year TE questionable to return, but if Sanders isn't able to, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will handle snaps at the position for the rest of Sunday's outing.