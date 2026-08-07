Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Three catches in preseason opener

Sanders (ankle) brought in all three targets for 13 yards in the Panthers' 33-30 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Sanders started the game and recorded his first two receptions on the Panthers' first pair of plays from scrimmage. The 2024 fourth-round pick has been solid in a rotational role over his first two seasons, posting a combined 62-532-2 line on 77 targets over 29 regular-season games. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Sanders has a chance to overtake Tommy Tremble for the No. 1 tight-end role, although it's possible head coach Dave Canales opts to continue utilizing both players in a 1A-1B type of arrangement again.