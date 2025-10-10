Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Viewed as game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas and will be treated as a game-time decision, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Sanders appeared good to go after a full practice Thursday, but he dropped back to 'limited' status Friday and is now being treated as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he does end up missing a third straight game, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will take on more work at tight end again.
More News
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Churns out full practice•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Sits out another practice•
-
Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders: Remains sidelined at practice•