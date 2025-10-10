Sanders (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas and will be treated as a game-time decision, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders appeared good to go after a full practice Thursday, but he dropped back to 'limited' status Friday and is now being treated as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he does end up missing a third straight game, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will take on more work at tight end again.