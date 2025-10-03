Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Sanders set to miss his second straight game, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will lead the team's TE corps this weekend, with Mitchell Evans in reserve. In Carolina's Week 4 loss to the Patriots, Tremble caught five of his eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Evans caught three of his four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown. Sanders' next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Oct. 12 against the Cowboys.