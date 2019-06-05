Elliott signed an undisclosed contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Elliott spent the 2018 season with the Buccaneers, where he made 24 tackles (22 solo) and one interception in 15 games with the club. He must have made a mark on the Panthers' front office, as his only career interception came against Carolina in Week 13 of last season. The 24-year-old could provide depth at the corner position and on special teams for the Panthers in 2019.

