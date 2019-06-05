Panthers' Javien Elliott: Headed to Carolina
Elliott signed an undisclosed contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Elliott spent the 2018 season with the Buccaneers, where he made 24 tackles (22 solo) and one interception in 15 games with the club. He must have made a mark on the Panthers' front office, as his only career interception came against Carolina in Week 13 of last season. The 24-year-old could provide depth at the corner position and on special teams for the Panthers in 2019.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Promoted to active roster•
-
Javien Elliott: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Promoted to active roster•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Suits up for Wednesday's joint practice•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Javien Elliott: Re-signs with Buccaneers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...