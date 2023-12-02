Horn (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Although he was activated, Horn remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers. If he is ultimately unable to make his return, Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson would presumably remain Carolina's top cover corners. More clarity on his status should come closer to kickoff.
