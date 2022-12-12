Horn made six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Horn picked off opposing quarterback Geno Smith's first pass and returned it 31 yards to set up an early touchdown for the Panthers. The cornerback had another interception overturned later in the contest, but it was still yet another impressive outing from the 23-year-old overall. One of the league's breakout players at his position, Horn boasts 44 tackles (30 solo) and seven pass breakups, including three interceptions, in 11 games this season.