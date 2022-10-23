Horn (ribs), who is officially listed as questionable, is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Horn's status may not be made official until about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Buccaneers, though he was a full participant in practice Friday. Donte Jackson (ankle) is expected to suit up Sunday, but the status of No. 3 cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) looks more up-in-the-air. It will bode poorly for the Panthers if the secondary is stretched thin entering a matchup against Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.