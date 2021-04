The Panthers selected Horn in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, eighth overall.

The son of former standout NFL widoeut Joe Horn, Jaycee plays the other side of the ball, and he's done it very well to this point. Jaycee is a better athlete than his father, boasting a 4.40 40, 41.5-inch vertical, 133-inch broad jump at 6-1, 205. Horn has long arms and the ideal athleticism to play press man coverage, giving Carolina a counter against opposing WR1s.