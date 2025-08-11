Horn (thumb) did not participate in Monday's practice session, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Horn needed stitches on his left thumb after getting into a car accident Wednesday and did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns. Per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340, head coach Dave Canales indicated Monday that Horn's injury wouldn't be severe enough for him to miss a regular-season game, but the team will play it cautiously to avoid the risk of infection. Corey Thornton and Akayleb Evans will have opportunities to work opposite Michael Jackson in the first-team defense while Horn is sidelined.