Horn (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Horn will first need to be officially activated from injured reserve to suit up Sunday, and that's unlikely to happen based on his doubtful designation. Horn's 21-day window to return to the active roster was opened prior to the Week 11 loss to Dallas, so he will likely be re-added to the 53-man roster prior to Carolina's Week 13 game against the Buccaneers if he sits out Sunday in Tennessee as expected. Per David Newton of ESPN.com, coach Frank Reich said Friday he believes Horn will play again this season.