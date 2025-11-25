Horn (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per the ESPN broadcast, Horn was being evaluated by medical staff following his second interception of the game in the second quarter. He remained in the locker room after halftime and will not return after being diagnosed with a concussion, so Corey Thornton has taken over as the Panthers' second outside cornerback opposite Mike Jackson.