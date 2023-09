Horn is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a hamstring injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Horn logged one tackle before suffering what appears to be a serious hamstring injury, as he was ruled doubtful to return shortly after exiting in the first half. In the 2021 first-round pick's absence, CJ Henderson and/or Jeremy Chinn will likely step into a primary role opposite starting cornerback Donte Jackson.