Horn (wrist) is questionable to return to Saturday's contest versus Detroit, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Horn dealt with some shoulder soreness that kept him limited in practice to begin Week 16, though he worked his way back in full during practice Thursday and did not carry an injury designation for Saturday's contest. While the nature of this new wrist injury is still unclear, the 23-year-old had to be carted off the field after going down in the second half, per Reed. As a result, Carolina will be left with three available cornerbacks for the time being Saturday.