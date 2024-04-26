The Panthers have elected to pick up Horn's fifth-year contract option, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Horn, who the Panthers took eighth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is thus slated to remain under contract with the team through the 2025 campaign. Injuries have hampered the starting cornerback over his first three years as a pro, but when available the 24-year old has made his mark in Carolina's secondary, while racking up 85 tackles and four picks over the course of 22 regular-season outings.