Horn said Tuesday that he's "full go" during the Panthers' OTAs this week, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Horn broke his foot during Week 3 of his rookie campaign and was eyeing a playoff return, but a tumultuous end to the Panthers' season dashed those dreams. The 2021 first-round pick said he was frustrated not being able to help the team, but he hopes his patience pays off with a big campaign in Year 2.