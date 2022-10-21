Horn (ribs) logged a full practice Friday.
Horn is considered questionable to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay after he suffered a rib injury in Week 5, which forced him to miss the team's Week 6 loss to the Rams. His full participation Friday seems to suggest that he'll be ready to go against the Buccaneers this weekend, but more information on his availability will be provided Sunday. With Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion) also banged up, Carolina is in danger of being really thin in the secondary against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 7.
