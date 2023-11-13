Carolina designated Horn (hamstring) to return from its injured reserve list Monday.
The transaction opens a 21-day window during which the Panthers can officially activate Horn before they'd be forced to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Carolina's injury reports this week will provide an indication of whether he could suit up in Week 11 versus the Cowboys.
