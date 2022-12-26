Horn is slated to undergo wrist surgery Tuesday, and the Panthers will then determine if he'll be able to return this season, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Horn suffered a broken radius bone in his wrist during Saturday's win over Detroit, and he's now in line to receive potentially season-ending surgery Tuesday to address the matter. If the second-year pro is indeed forced to miss any time, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor and T.J. Carrie would then be classified as the Panthers' top three available cornerback options. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Carolina has also been in talks with free agent cornerback Josh Norman about a possible reunion.