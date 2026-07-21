Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Headed to NFI list

The Panthers announced Tuesday that Horn (foot) will be placed on the non-football injury list this week in advance of training camp, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Horn is dealing with a recent foot laceration that required stitches, but he's expected to be cleared to retake the field early during training camp. Carolina announced that Moton, however, is expected to miss regular-season time. As long as Horn is sidelined, all of Akayleb Evans, Robert Rochell, Corey Thornton, Will Lee and Chau Smith-Wade will be candidates to benefit from increased reps.