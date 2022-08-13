Horn (foot) was listed as inactive by the Panthers for their preseason opener against the Commanders on Saturday.

The Panthers are being cautious with their 2021 first-round pick after Horn reported some soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot in late July, and while he only spent a few days on the active/PUP list after the report, he's been day-to-day since and will have to wait until the Panthers' second preseason game against the Patriots at the earliest to have a chance to take the field.