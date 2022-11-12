site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-jaycee-horn-interception-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Interception in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Horn made three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Horn has now defended five passes this season, with two of those being interceptions. In just his second year, Horn has emerged as one of the NFL's top talents at his position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read