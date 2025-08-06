Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Horn (thumb) is considered day-to-day, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Canales said Horn "had to have a few stitches in his left thumb area" after being involved in a car accident on his way to team facilities, and that he will not suit up for Friday's preseason opener against the Browns but "hopefully" will be available Aug. 16 versus the Texans. Horn, who attended practice Wednesday as an observer, confirmed via his personal social media accounts that he has avoided any serious injuries.