Horn (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but he's not expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Unless the Panthers choose to downgrade him from questionable, Horn will take the injury designation into Sunday's game before he's likely included on Carolina's inactive list, which is release 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. According to Fowler, the Panthers are hoping that by giving Horn some rest for Week 6, he'll be ready to return to the lineup in optimal health for a Week 7 matchup with the Buccaneers.