Horn (ribs) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Horn was sidelined for the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Rams after picking up a rib injury in Week 5. It's encouraging to see the cornerback return to practice ahead of Week 7, but he'll likely need to log at least one full session before he's cleared for game action.
More News
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Won't play at Rams•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Likely to sit out Week 6•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Officially questionable for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Missing practice with hip injury•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Suffers hip injury•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Seals first victory•