Horn may have suffered a fractured wrist during Saturday's 37-23 win versus the Lions, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn needed a cart to get to the locker room after he left Week 16 action in the fourth quarter. While coach Steve Wilks merely told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer afterward that Horn was slated for an X-ray and MRI but didn't elaborate on the injury further, pass rusher Brian Burns noted his belief that Horn's right wrist was broken. If Horn is forced to miss time, he'll likely hand off much of his duties at cornerback to Keith Taylor.