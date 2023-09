Horn is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Horn suffered the injury in the first half of the contest, and he was ruled out for the remainder of it soon after. The third-year pro's expected absence will be a blow to the secondary, while Jeremy Chinn and CJ Henderson will be called upon to step up in his place. Horn should be considered doubtful at best for Monday's matchup with the Saints.