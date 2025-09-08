Horn tallied two total tackles (one solo) and one interception during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Horn was one of the Panthers' few bright spots, making an incredible one-handed interception on a pass intended for Travis Hunter down the left side of the field in Sunday's loss. Additionally, the 25-year-old helped hold second-year star wideout Brian Thomas in check, as he finished with just one catch for 11 yards on seven targets. Horn is expected to draw another tough matchup when the Panthers play the Cardinals in Week 2, as he figures to see a lot of Marvin Harrison.