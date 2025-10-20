Horn recorded one total tackle (none solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Horn took full advantage of a more aggressive Jets' passing attack in Sunday's win, picking off Tyrod Taylor twice in the second half. The South Carolina product continues to prove why he's one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks, having now tallied 10 total tackles and three interceptions across the team's first seven games. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in the Week 8 matchup against the Bills.