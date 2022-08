Horn (foot) was removed from the active/PUP list Monday, but coach Matt Rhule said the cornerback is still day-to-day, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Horn will be eligible to practice at any time now that he has been removed from the active/PUP list, but it sounds like the team will continue to take a cautious approach with the 2021 first-round pick as he works his way back from a broken foot suffered last September.