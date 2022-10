Horn (ribs/hip) did not practice Friday and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After suffering a hip injury in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, Horn failed to practice during the week, making it unlikely that he plays in Week 6 as he appears to also be nursing a ribs issue. If he's unable to go, Keith Taylor could play increased snaps in Carolina's secondary.