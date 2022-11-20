Horn (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Horn looked good during the Panthers' final practice of the week Friday, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that the young cornerback is trending toward suiting up. Horn, who has tallied 28 tackles and two interceptions in eight games this season, is expected to be officially cleared when Carolina releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.